Letter: Thank You, Dr. Wilkinson

Thank you, Dr. Wilkinson for caring for your community as an ER doctor on a level unknown to most of us. Thank you for going to work every day and putting your life at risk as virus-infected patients come through your doors.

Thank you for explaining to us why rapid, inexpensive viral antigen testing is necessary for managing the virus in real time. Thank you for noting that other countries are doing this and are successfully stopping the spread. Thank you for acknowledging that we need the federal government and FDA to orchestrate antigen testing in order for it to be advanced quickly and effectively.

Thank you for encouraging us to speak with our doctors and our elected officials. As well, I encourage readers to write/call Governor Polis at governorpolis@state.co.us; Rep. Dylan Roberts at RepDylanRoberts@gmail.com; Sen. Bob Rankin at bob.rankin.senate@state.co.us; Rep. Scott Tipton at CO03STIMA@mail.house.gov; Sen. Michael Bennet at Senator_Bennet@bennet.senate.gov; Sen. Cory Gardner at http://www.gardner.senate.gov; and President Donald Trump at https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/.

Again, thank you, Dr. Wilkinson, for helping us understand your perspective as our respected, long-time emergency room doctor. Thank you for sharing your expertise. I hope people reading your words are encouraged with a “way out” and take the step to make a call or write a letter for our elected officials to take action that is proven to be successful for helping us to return to some semblance of our pre-pandemic lives.

Nancy Spillane

Oak Creek