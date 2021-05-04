Letter: Taking guns away from law-abiding citizens is not a solution

I would like to respond to the April 19 letter from Paul Bonnifield whom I have met and respect.

I can still remember how our nation was stunned and horrified after the Texas school tower shooting in August of 1966. The shooter, a Marine veteran, had first stabbed and killed his wife and mother then barricaded himself in the top of the 231-foot Clock Tower building and began randomly shooting people below, killing 15 and wounding 31 others.

After 96 minutes of this carnage, he was shot and killed by a police officer with the help of local armed citizens.

Prior to these events, the shooter had sought professional help for “overwhelming violent impulses” and thoughts he couldn’t understand. He also left notes indicating he killed his wife and mother to spare them the humiliation for what he was about to do. An autopsy revealed he had a hypothalamic brain tumor.

I agree with Paul that a plan is needed to deal with these mass shootings. Surely such a plan should include more security for the “soft targets’ where many of these attacks take place. More research to determine what role mental health has played in these tragedies and training for health care professionals to diagnose and treat those that express violent tendencies is needed.

Taking guns away from law-abiding citizens thus rendering them defenseless is not the answer..

Don Kosnik

Hayden