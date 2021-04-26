Letter: Systematic wokeness

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s knee-jerk indictment of “systemic racism” in the shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant is mind-blowing on a number of levels. The media coverage and woke outrage is no less so. Lebron James, call your publicist.

The Washington Post recently ran a piece entitled “988 people have been shot and killed by police in the past year.” It includes a database of fatal police shootings nationwide from 2015 to present. For the non-Psakis among us, here are some of its findings.

Over 95% of those fatalities are male; more than half were between 20 and 40 years old.

• White: 2,884

• Black: 1,584

• Hispanic: 1,055

• Unknown: 551

• Other: 239

The facts in the Ma’Khia Bryant incident are that multiple 911 calls frantically reported her assaulting others with a knife. Police arrived to find her about to stab someone in the neck while shrieking “I’m gonna [expletive deleted] kill you!” and put a stop to it. Instead of being lauded for saving a Black teenager from grievous injury or death, the officer and his department are being raked over the coals.

Lebron James’ contribution to the dialogue was to threaten the officer: “YOU’RE NEXT,” he tweeted, along with the officer’s picture.

Police training/reform/oversight are discussions worth having. Sadly, the Psakis and Lebrons of the world seem to be controlling the narrative, and they have a singular woke principle: White is the root of all evil. If you disagree, you’re evil too. To oppose that edict is blasphemy, and heretics will be bullied and threatened until the orthodoxy has been swallowed whole.

At this point, I’m not sure why anyone would want to be a cop. Heads you lose; tails they win. If you are in uniform on behalf of your community, you have my appreciation, admiration and respect. You are made of sterner stuff than I am.

Brian Kotowski

Milner