Letter: Support your local restaurants

Our restaurants bring people together, and Rex’s Family of Restaurants are glad to be a vital part of the Steamboat community. We are thankful for everyone who comes in to dine with us and grateful for your support of our business over the years.

Now, we ask for the community to support the extension of alcohol to go, to help boost our ability to recover from this last year.

As many of our fellow humans are getting vaccinated and capacity restrictions are being lifted, the restaurant industry is heading toward the light at the end of the tunnel. As we walk the road to recovery, our Steamboat community needs your help supporting alcohol to go or HB21-1027.

Last year, when Governor Polis approved restaurants to reopen after the first, springtime indoor dining shutdown, he also signed an executive order allowing restaurants to serve alcohol beverages to go, which helped increase revenue and gave a boost to many local restaurants just when we needed it most. Now, the state legislature is considering a bill to extend alcohol to-go sales for five years, which would really help restaurants here in the Yampa Valley.

Although alcohol to go will not make up for all of the revenue we lost, restaurants and our workers need all the help we can get. Rex’s Family of Restaurants has been in business since 2004, and we want to continue to serve the community for years to come.

As we all come out of the pandemic, restaurants need every single revenue stream possible to begin to build us back up to where we were before. This bill gives restaurants the opportunity to continue to serve our customers and a chance to move into recovery from a position of strength.

Please join me and Rex’s Family of Restaurants in supporting the alcohol to-go legislation, HB21-1027, to accelerate the recovery of the hospitality industry. Call your legislators today to express your support for our business.

Nick Sharp

Director of operations at Rex’s Family of Restaurants