Letter: Support 4-H by donating to scholarship fund

Are you looking for somewhere to give this year? Please consider donating to the Routt County 4-H Scholarship fund.

In 2020, the committee was able to provide almost $40,000 in scholarship to present and past 4-Hers. This money for these scholarships comes from donations in the community, mainly through a one-night fundraiser hosted by Carl’s Tavern. However, just like many other events this year, it was not able to happen.

This only means your investment in 4-H members, who dedicated their youth to serving the Routt County community and becoming better citizens, is needed now more than ever. The 4-H scholarship fund has been a significant contributor financially throughout my college career. I would not be the person I am today if there wasn’t 4-H.

4-H members turn into artists, teachers, scientists, politicians, doctors, lawyers, journalists, agriculturalists, innovators and leaders. 4-H provides countless opportunities for members to become involved in all of these careers at a young age.

Before 4-H members reach the age of 18, they most likely have traveled across Colorado without their parents and maybe even across the U.S. They most likely have gone to the capitol and spoke with local and state government, have given several speeches, completed interviews, given demonstrations and learned to serve others before themselves.

These opportunities aid members in developing personal, relational, or leadership skills that lead them to success in college and throughout their lives. The success of a college student is very dependent on their own abilities; no one is pushing a college student to complete their assignments.

Completing 4-H projects can be much of the same way. If a member wants to win a livestock show or advance to state with their sewing project, they will most likely have help from mentors or parents, but the drive to win and succeed is developed through their self-motivation and personal work ethic. Most college students must work in a team with others they do not know, this is almost second nature to most 4-Hers.

I could drag on about countless skills 4-H members have, but I only have 400 words. An investment in the scholarship fund is an investment in a 4-H member, and it’s an investment worth making even in a time so uncertain as 2020. So please consider donating to the Routt County 4-H Scholarship foundation through the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, Yampa Valley Cares.

Shannon Ragan

Eagle, formerly of Steamboat Springs