Letter: Stop the irrational fear

Studies suggest that healthy children have a 99.99% rate of survival from COVID. Those infected with COVID can still contribute to creating mutations and spread the disease to others, including the fully vaccinated. Studies also show people that have experienced COVID have more robust, longer lasting immunity than those that received the vaccine.

Considering this information, when we as a society are down to vaccinating those with a 99.99% rate of survival — it’s over from a public policy standpoint.

Only those fooled by the constant drumbeat of one-sided information will continue to demand others conform to their fears.

Only those elected officials that either crave power or have succumbed to peer-pressure will continue to pretend and demand compliance.

The conditions that justified any restrictions or modifications for COVID are over, and it’s time that our elected officials accept that reality and stop expecting citizens to march in lockstep conformity.

Anyone that wants to get a vaccine should get one. Parents and guardians should make medical decisions for their own children free of any coercion.

Clear-thinking people recognize that when every adult that wants a vaccine has already received it, and we’ve moved on to promoting the vaccination of healthy children with a 99.99% rate of survival — it’s essentially over and there is no need for any modifications of any kind.

Ken Mauldin

Steamboat Springs