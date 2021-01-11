Letter: Still waiting for the vaccine

My husband is 74 and has had 39 rounds of radiation and 16 weeks of chemotherapy due to bladder cancer. He has been told over and over because of his compromised medical condition he would be on the list first to receive the vaccine after the frontline and nursing homes were served.

We have contacted Yampa Valley Medical Center many times, and they were vague with information. We phoned Thursday, Jan. 7 to ask again about when the vaccine would be available, and they stated they would call him back. He waited all day and then he checked My Health Connection and there was a message for him to schedule his appointment. When he checked the schedule, there were no appointments left to receive the vaccine all slots were taken.

It was a race — first-come, first-served — with no consideration of the comprised cancer patients of Yampa Valley My husband has been advised that the coronavirus, if contracted, could be fatal. The comprised cancer patients could easily be flagged and be given priority over healthy 70 years olds.

I am not 70 yet; however, if I were, I would stand aside for a compromised cancer patient. Yampa Valley Medical Center should make it a priority for cancer patients to go first rather than be secondary to healthy 70 year olds. This does not make sense.

After finding out this disappointing news, we were told we could try the Front Range. So they want my husband who is compromised to go to a large metropolitan area to be exposed to new environments which could be unsafe? You are putting my husband’s life at risk, and I am extremely disappointed in your poor judgment.

Rose Zimmerman

Stagecoach