Letter: Steamboaters are so special

On Tuesday morning, Oct. 19 after shopping at City Market, I was outside getting the Steamboat Pilot & Today paper. My full cart caught a curb, and I decorated the street with my groceries, cart and me.

Before I knew it, people were helping me. Two men got me dusted off and on my feet. A wonderful lady produced a box of much needed Kleenex. They all got me to my car and home. I didn’t get names, but please know how deeply I appreciated your loving care.

P.S. City Market, please put the Pilot back in the store.

Barbara Osbourn

Steamboat Springs