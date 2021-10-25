Letter: Steamboaters are so special
On Tuesday morning, Oct. 19 after shopping at City Market, I was outside getting the Steamboat Pilot & Today paper. My full cart caught a curb, and I decorated the street with my groceries, cart and me.
Before I knew it, people were helping me. Two men got me dusted off and on my feet. A wonderful lady produced a box of much needed Kleenex. They all got me to my car and home. I didn’t get names, but please know how deeply I appreciated your loving care.
P.S. City Market, please put the Pilot back in the store.
Barbara Osbourn
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Letter: Steamboaters are so special
On Tuesday morning, Oct. 19 after shopping at City Market, I was outside getting the Steamboat Pilot & Today paper. My full cart caught a curb, and I decorated the street with my groceries, cart…