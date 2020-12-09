Letter: Steamboat stands together

While this year has been especially hard on many, 2020 is not the first time Steamboat Springs has overcome our challenges together as a community. We have survived recessions, droughts and personal tragedies together.

With Yampa Valley Gives Day on Tuesday, I was interested to see what local programs we had in place to raise money for restaurant staff who seem to be disproportionately impacted by the business restrictions in place due to COVID. I reached out to a local restaurant owner, a local government representative as well as a leader in the nonprofit sector. Each conversation pointed me in the direction of LiftUp of Routt County, a worthy and impactful organization in town, but nothing specifically focused on restaurant staff.

I first heard of Save Routt County the same as many people likely did. I saw their posts on Facebook promoting restaurants in town and trying to help out our struggling service industry employees and restaurant business owners. Calling in to their Zoom with high hopes, I was discouraged to hear that much of the goal was to sew discord with our local government leaders and to have a mask-optional rally in town. Upon further research, Save Routt County is registered with the state as “an ongoing effort to explore a recall of Commissioner Beth Melton.”

We all hear stories upon moving to town of Mrs. Crawford’s famous hospitality. We take pride in saying “hello” to everyone we walk by. I always wonder if I have set aside enough time to go to the grocery store because I know I will stop and talk with everyone I know there.

I am as guilty as anyone of getting caught up in national partisan politics. Starting today, I am challenging myself, and the rest of the greater Steamboat community, to shake off some of the anxiety of 2020 and get back to what makes us truly great — our community and how it makes people feel.

Save Routt County registered with the Colorado Secretary of State in June of this year and shows it was terminated Dec. 3. My hope is that they’ve had a change of heart and rather than recall an elected official, they decide to work more closely with them and help drive positive change. I believe that they can target their energy to help us get through these gut wrenching times, together.

Chris Slota

Steamboat Springs