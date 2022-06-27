Letter: Steamboat should limit fireworks to only the Fourth of July

In just one night, there were five bombs that went off right outside my window. These were not fireworks. These were huge blasts that shook my windows and sent my pets and any wildlife in the area into a frenzy.

I want the city to ban any fireworks except for only on the night of the Fourth. Extreme, yes! But I am sick and tired of jumping off my chair every single time one of these blasted canons goes off. And this goes on for weeks!

We are such a fireworks happy town, but this enjoyment is not shared by most people I have talked to. Come on City of Steamboat Springs, take a stand against this noise pollution — and take action.

Karen Vail

Steamboat Springs