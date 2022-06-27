Letter: Steamboat should limit fireworks to only the Fourth of July
In just one night, there were five bombs that went off right outside my window. These were not fireworks. These were huge blasts that shook my windows and sent my pets and any wildlife in the area into a frenzy.
I want the city to ban any fireworks except for only on the night of the Fourth. Extreme, yes! But I am sick and tired of jumping off my chair every single time one of these blasted canons goes off. And this goes on for weeks!
We are such a fireworks happy town, but this enjoyment is not shared by most people I have talked to. Come on City of Steamboat Springs, take a stand against this noise pollution — and take action.
Karen Vail
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User