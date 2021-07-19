Letter: Steamboat is not ‘The Villages’

I am the owner of both a long-term and a short-term rental in Steamboat. Any of us who leaves home for more than 24 hours is a short-term renter. I understand that there are risks to us all in both.

Some governments have given people permission to not pay their rents during COVID. This scares any of us who have retirement funds invested in properties. I have been fortunate to have great long-term renters but have decided to try short term at one property. I have been a short-term renter myself in Steamboat and other places for over 50 years on business and vacation with family. I often spend 100-plus nights away per year. I have caused no problems other than being asked to turn down the TV a couple of times.

Short-term rentals are a subject of debate all over the country and probably the world. Wall Street Journal reported that Nantucket Island recently voted to continue it. All resort communities, by their very definition, must learn to deal with visitors. As long as rules are enforced, it should not be a problem.

Bill Taylor

Steamboat Springs