Letter: Steamboat is not mature enough to handle this pandemic

It’s early November. Very few tourists are currently in Steamboat Springs. And yet, our COVID-19 numbers are setting records week after week.

Around the end of last month, Routt County began seeing infection numbers spike. And how did the citizens of Steamboat respond?

We went out and partied on Halloween — inside bars, restaurants and house parties; in large groups and largely without masks. The result of our embarrassing lack of self-control is completely unsurprising: our infection numbers have exploded, putting Routt County on track for Stay at Home orders before the first lift even starts turning, before the first tourists even arrive. That prospect threatens to destroy our local economy so severely that we genuinely may never recover from it. And it clearly didn’t have to be this way.

Right in the middle of a deadly pandemic, with hundreds of thousands dead, scores of businesses bankrupted and millions of lost jobs and frontline medical workers risking their lives to care for our sick parents and grandparents, the only sacrifice we’re being asked to make is to give up — just temporarily — a chunk of our social lives.

And apparently, for the residents of Steamboat, that’s just a bit too much to ask.

We all should be ashamed of ourselves.

Sincerely,

Joe Townsend

Steamboat Springs