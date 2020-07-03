Letter: Stay on high alert during season peak
A message from the Steamboat Restaurant Association to our fellow frontline workers in the hospitality industry:
This weekend has the potential to make or break the remainder of our summer. The Fourth of July is one of the largest group gathering weekends in the County. Our performance in the area of mitigation and sanitation this weekend will have either positive or negative effects on our ability to move forward toward further reopening in the coming months. It is essential that we come together as an industry weather working, celebrating or just going about your business, to follow the five rules and keep group sizes small. We have come far in our efforts to keep our community and visitors safe but have a long road to financial recovery ahead. Our efforts this weekend will directly impact the future of outbreaks in our area. Our community as well as the hospitality industry will be well served to stay on high alert during the peak of our season. It is not the time to buck the system or push back on inconveniences — it is the time to protect those around you and our future.
And if you are a diner, please help us by doing your part to respect guidelines as you celebrate this weekend. We want nothing more than to continue to welcome you into our establishments, now and in the future.
Nick Sharp
Steamboat Restaurant Association president
