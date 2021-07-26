Letter: So proud of Dylan Roberts

I am a proud and retired Steamboat Springs Middle School teacher. My out-of-town friends roll their eyes when, yet again, I highlight a former student leading a noteworthy life.

There are way too many to name but they work in television and theatre, either onstage or in technical theatre. They are teachers, engineers, doctors and nurses, chiropractors and some hold public office. They are ranchers and mechanics, bee keepers and accountants, fashion designers and essential workers. Many are business owners. I met up with one the other day who is a grandmother and that hit me hard.

Too numerous to list and all very impressive but the former student currently at the top of my list is Colorado State Representative Dylan Roberts.

Since he began serving in 2017, 70 of his sponsored bills have passed. Out of those bills, 97% of those bills passed with bipartisan support. His bills have targeted affordable health care and prescription drugs, water resources and economic development in rural areas.

To date, Dylan has held 49 town hall meetings between Routt and Eagle counties. Having attended a few myself, every question from the audience is valued. Dylan is calm and professional when presenting information. His deep knowledge is a testament to his hard work and research. Most recently he shared the stage with Colorado State Senator Bob Rankin (R) at a town hall. It is clear that not only is Dylan a kind and generous soul but he knows that bipartisanship is the best way to get work done to effect positive change for his constituents.

I have every confidence that Dylan will continue to build on his success as he runs for state senator. I encourage everyone to go to dylanroberts.org and to consider supporting his campaign.

Ann Keating

Steamboat Springs