Letter: Sheriff didn’t apologize for calling people ‘Haters of America’

Sheriff Wiggins may sound contrite in response to the letters calling him out for his views on the recent nationwide protests. He now claims that he kinda’ didn’t mean what he said, sorta’.

However, what he utterly failed to apologize for is calling anyone, anyone at all, “Haters of America.” Straight out of the 1960s, from the “America, Love It or Leave It” false choice narrative. It is not at all surprising that Sheriff Wiggins didn’t apologize for that outrageous statement. Apparently, he still holds that view about people who disagree with his politics, ideology, or whatever he wants to call what he wrote in his Facebook post. Perhaps he feels that his rationalizations for his other unacceptable comments will be enough to assure his re-election.

No one, no one at all, is a “Hater of America” because they disagree with Wiggins or anyone else for that matter. And to say something like that is so far below the bar of what we have the right to expect in our elected officials. Where is the recognition on Wiggins’ part about that outrageous comment?

Mary Walker

Clark