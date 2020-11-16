Letter: Sheriff asked to reconsider his views on masks

In a recent article in the Steamboat Pilot & Today, Sheriff Wiggins is quoted as saying, “I wish I knew if they (masks) worked or not … A lot of people believe they don’t.”

The Sheriff should consider not what “a lot of people” believe. He should consider what scientists and medical professionals know, believe and advise.

When I seek guidance on law enforcement and public safety matters, I do not consider “what a lot of people believe.” I consider what the Sheriff knows, believes and advises.

This is why we have informed professionals in both public health and public safety and law enforcement.

I ask that the much respected Sheriff reconsider his views.

James DeFrancia

Steamboat Springs