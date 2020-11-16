Letter: Sheriff asked to reconsider his views on masks
In a recent article in the Steamboat Pilot & Today, Sheriff Wiggins is quoted as saying, “I wish I knew if they (masks) worked or not … A lot of people believe they don’t.”
The Sheriff should consider not what “a lot of people” believe. He should consider what scientists and medical professionals know, believe and advise.
When I seek guidance on law enforcement and public safety matters, I do not consider “what a lot of people believe.” I consider what the Sheriff knows, believes and advises.
This is why we have informed professionals in both public health and public safety and law enforcement.
I ask that the much respected Sheriff reconsider his views.
James DeFrancia
Steamboat Springs
