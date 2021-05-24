Letter: Secure border is necessary to control gun violence

According to the American Public Health Association website, there are over 39,000 deaths in the U.S. annually from gun violence, Of these, 60% are suicides. They do not describe the other 40% percent, but it is reasonable to assume that many of these are related to gang and illegal drug activity in our largest (Democratic run?) cities.

These people are not about to obey laws requiring safe gun storage or reporting lost or stolen guns. Nor are they concerned with background checks or concealed carry permits. They get some of their weapons on the black markets that are supplied at least in part by drug cartels who smuggle them across our southern border.

The Biden Administration claims that our porous border with Mexico is closed, but it is not secure. Every day hundreds of illegal immigrants distract the Border Patrol while smugglers easily cross elsewhere with contraband and even human trafficking. If we are serious about controlling gun violence, a secure border is an absolute necessity.

The right to self defense does not begin with the Second Amendment. It is derived from our “inalienable rights“ of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Don Kosnik

Hayden