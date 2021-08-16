Letter: Save the US40 spring snow trees

Twenty-five years ago Steamboat Springs Middle School students made multiple presentations at City Council meetings to encourage the city to update the gravel, weed-infested medians between Safeway and the Old Town Hot Springs on U.S. Highway 40. The goal was to have a beautiful entry into our town while teaching students public speaking, fundraising and knowledge about trees and their role in the environment.

The idea was approved and through SSMS Kidscape and the SSMS tree sales, Steamboat Springs community members purchased/sponsored the spring snow crabapple trees to be planted in the U.S. 40 medians. Ed MacArthur/Native Excavating donated time and equipment to install an under-the-highway water line and irrigation system out to the medians, and the trees were planted. They were a beautiful gateway into our town, and in the next year or two, the same spring snow crabapple trees were planted along Lincoln Avenue where they remain today.

The city has plans to redo the medians next year. Apparently because of their deteriorating condition due to lack of maintenance, lack of staff and finances, the decision was made to turn off all irrigation to the medians and allow the grass, vegetation and trees to slowly die. Thankfully the dead grass has been finally mowed, but the spring snow crabapple trees still have no water and are dying a slow death.

We all know the value of trees in our environment. It is our hope that after the city removes the grass and other plant material, the spring snow crabapple trees can be saved by utilizing the irrigation system already installed and adapting a drip water system, which would be efficient and cost effective.

Citizens of Steamboat paid for those trees and have welcomed their blossoms each spring. Please find a way to save them.

Nancy Hummel

Former SSMS teacher/Kidscape

Matt Tredway

Former SSMS teacher/SSMS tree sales