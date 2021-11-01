Letter: Save Locals Saturdays

Steamboat Springs Ski and Resort Corp. has generously offered a Locals Saturdays ski clinic for decades. This is a great teaching method producing better skiers at a reasonable price. With five consecutive Saturdays, the program is ideal for working parents.

Ski Corp. offers few programs that benefit residents, but this clinic is an exception. The clinic has always been popular with both students and instructors. Given the uncertainty due to COVID restrictions the program was not offered during the 2020-21 ski season. Ski Corp. made the decision not to offer Locals Saturdays for the 2021-22 season.

Ski Corp. has to do what it thinks is best to maximize shareholder profit but killing the clinic seems like a decision made by accountants that may not consider everything involved when making decisions. Although this might not be the most profitable program for Ski Corp., it does buy a lot of goodwill for a minimum investment.

If you enjoyed and would like to continue to participate in Locals Saturdays clinic, you might let Ski Corp. know. If the clinic is resurrected, let’s hope that it is not seen as an opportunity to increase the cost, which would reduce the benefit.

Joe Meglen

Steamboat Springs