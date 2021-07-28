Letter: Routt County redistricting compromise

I live in Aurora, but I’ve read with great interest your news story on the Routt County redistricting dispute. The ag and energy and western county people want to be with counties to the west with the same economics and needs. The Steamboat Springs recreation, tourism and ecology people want to be with the counties east and south with the same economics and needs as Steamboat.

So why not split Routt County between the two districts, with Steamboat joining Jackson or Grand counties in the district to the east, and the rest of Routt County joining the western district that includes the like-minded Moffat and Rio Blanco to the west? That ends the conflict and gives each place what it most needs.

It may even be time for Routt County itself to split, with Steamboat becoming part of Jackson or Grand, and the rest of Routt remaining itself or becoming part of Moffat or Rio Blanco. That would end the conflict for good, while joining each piece to a larger, other piece that might give it even more weight and influence in county matters for the future.

Eric Field

Aurora