Letter: Routt County deserves better

In a statement titled, “The Great Barrington Declaration,” over 45,000 medical professionals from among the most respected medical schools in the world have signed onto a statement that includes the following recommendations:

“As immunity builds in the population, the risk of infection to all — including the vulnerable — falls. We know that all populations will eventually reach herd immunity — i.e. the point at which the rate of new infections is stable — and that this can be assisted by (but is not dependent upon) a vaccine. Our goal should therefore be to minimize mortality and social harm until we reach herd immunity.

“The most compassionate approach, which balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk. We call this focused protection.

“Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal.”

Unfortunately, our Routt County public health officials think they know better than these 45,000 plus medical professionals and are doing the exact opposite of what these experts have recommended.

The ongoing model of ignoring science, ignoring the consensus of over 45,000 medical experts and maintaining the current restrictions is causing much more harm than good in Routt County. We deserve so much better.

Review the Great Barrington Declaration at https://gbdeclaration.org/#read.

Ken Mauldin

Steamboat Springs