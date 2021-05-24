Letter: Rise of critical race theory troubling

My husband and I have a modern family. His father was adopted from South Korea by an Ashkenazi Jewish couple. My mother’s biological father was Native American, but her parents parted ways when she was very young. Years later, she was adopted by her stepfather.

This blending of races into new family culture and heritage has made my children both multi-racial and multicultural. When we teach them their history, we don’t prefer biological or adoptive ancestors — it’s all part of their story. It’s fun to constantly point out, “Those were your ancestors, too.”

For those who value diversity or the American melting pot, my marriage and children are a model. We are living out the dream of Martin Luther King, Jr., daily in our love for one another. We see each other as individuals who are equal in the eyes of their Creator.

This is why I find the promotion of critical race theory in our corner of the world troubling. My family has been formed by interracial adoption, but the most prominent voices in the critical race theory movement have questioned adoption between the races, with some even calling it “colonization.”

When Ibram X. Kendi witnessed a white woman with black children, he said, “Some White colonizers ‘adopted’ Black children. They ‘civilized’ these ‘savage’ children in the ‘superior’ ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity.”

According to critical race theory apologists, love was questionable in our family heritage. Adoption is not an easy road or a fairy tale ending, but we do not need to add to the burden of courageous adoptive families by casting doubt on them as “colonizers.”

Would Kendi rather a white couple pass over a child due to his or her race?

It is interesting to note how often critical race theory leads to segregation, which should set off alarm bells in the hearts of those who are truly anti-racist. They promote segregated graduations, businesses, dorms and a twisted concern that interracial adoption hurts families.

Americans will fight segregationists and racism in each generation. When you join an anti-racist movement, ask, “Does this teacher model segregation, or unity?” As for my house, we will reject critical race theory, follow MLK’s dream, judge people for their character and not their skin color, embrace adoption, and ultimately strive for love between all peoples.

Savvy Wolfson

Routt County GOP secretary