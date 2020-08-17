Letter: Response to flu shot article

People should be given the opportunity to base their vaccination decisions on actual facts about the flu shot (and every vaccine). People should be given the manufacturer’s insert, and if they don’t want it, it should be the administering doctor’s responsibility to walk them through the potential adverse effects, prior to administration. Pregnant women absolutely need to be made aware that the same mercury that was removed from other childhood vaccines due to the brain injuries it was causing in children, remains in the flu shot.

It is interesting that we are told that “it is more important than ever amid pandemic” to get your flu shot early, when, in fact, the Pentagon did a study this year which demonstrated that those who got the flu shot were 36% more likely to get a coronavirus than those who did not receive the flu shot. If you are interested in receiving information about the flu shot that does not come directly from the pharmaceutical industry, you can visit childrenshealthdefense.org, where you can find citations and view the abstracts of the actual studies. An April 16, 2020, article by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., displays several studies that may be of interest. You can also download a flu shot brochure. You know best what is right for you, so consult your self.

Clare Sibley

Routt County