Letter: Respectfully decent
With all the craziness in the world today, indiscriminate blaming and universal victimhood, when I read the article in Steamboat Pilot & Today about the trailers and cabin burned I was taken by the candor of the fate of Jim and Barb Ficke. Although they and their partners lost much, they did not ask for sympathy but spoke with a tone of acceptance of fate and decency not often seen. They even had a positive attitude about the possible benefits to wildlife in the area.
These wildfires are dangerous and life changing for many. I don’t mean to downplay them; it’s just what struck me out of the article. Being new to this beautiful country, I have met a lot of Jim and Barb Fickes, and I thank you for being you.
Robert Nestora
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Letter: Respectfully decent
With all the craziness in the world today, indiscriminate blaming and universal victimhood, when I read the article in Steamboat Pilot & Today about the trailers and cabin burned I was taken by the candor…