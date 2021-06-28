Letter: Respectfully decent

With all the craziness in the world today, indiscriminate blaming and universal victimhood, when I read the article in Steamboat Pilot & Today about the trailers and cabin burned I was taken by the candor of the fate of Jim and Barb Ficke. Although they and their partners lost much, they did not ask for sympathy but spoke with a tone of acceptance of fate and decency not often seen. They even had a positive attitude about the possible benefits to wildlife in the area.

These wildfires are dangerous and life changing for many. I don’t mean to downplay them; it’s just what struck me out of the article. Being new to this beautiful country, I have met a lot of Jim and Barb Fickes, and I thank you for being you.

Robert Nestora

Steamboat Springs