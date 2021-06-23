Letter: Republican party advocates for all to be treated equally

In response to the letter, “Routt County Republicans need to stop co-opting Juneteenth,” the Republican party was founded in 1854 to oppose slavery in the United States. In Steamboat Springs, we are proud to have a street named after the first Republican president Abraham Lincoln.

Republicans across America are proud of the history of the Republican Party in remaining true to its founding values from the Emancipation Proclamation, Juneteenth and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Republicans continue to be the voice of individual rights and freedoms and advocate for all to be treated equally regardless of race.

In response to the letter, “Commemorate Juneteenth by supporting voter rights,” the Democrats’ main argument on voter ID laws is that the melanin in your skin affects your ability to get an ID and that white voters are more capable of getting ID than other voters. Not only is ID required for many aspects of American life, such as boarding a plane or buying alcohol, but the argument that minority voters cannot figure out how to do the same things white voters can do is “the soft bigotry of low expectations.”

The color of your skin does not limit your ability in any way. Voter ID laws preserve the integrity of our elections but are opposed by the Democrats.

Respectfully,

Rachael Jacobson

Steamboat Springs