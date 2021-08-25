Letter: Regulating short-term rentals will save Steamboat’s identity

Recently, I understand our City Council has been subject to a full court press from certain realtors and investors, all demanding council remove the short-term rental moratorium and not impose any further restrictions. While this position is certainly in the financial interests of these realtors and investors, the real questions for council, as I see it, are these:

Is unrestrained short term rental in the interest of the local residents who live and work here full time?

Is it in the interest of the businesses that depend on long term rental housing for their employees, who certainly cannot afford to buy any property in the valley?

Is it in the interest of the culture and character of the community?

This last question, having nothing to do with economics, has everything to do with the fate of the identity of Steamboat Springs. Is this a faux town defined by tourism and wealthy absentee homeowners? For the past year or so the town looks and feels more like a place designed and built for tourism and investment profits than it does a community made up of neighbors and friends.

Regulating and restricting short-term rentals is not only sensible, but necessary to save the town and its identity. If these particular realtors and investors want to pick up their stakes and move along, that is certainly their right — perhaps then the town will start to look more like its old self. I miss it.

Matt Karzen

Steamboat Springs