Letter: Rebuttal to ‘Proof of vaccinations’ letter

Opinions could have impact if more professional/factual versus hurling insults at those who disagree, including criticizing one’s own family in the paper.

The July 28 letter, “Proof of vaccinations,” by Brodie Farquhar, insulted many, including 55% of local high school parents who haven’t vaccinated their kids. COVID-19 vaccine wavers say, “I understand that these may not be all the side effects … as it is being studied in clinical trials.” FDA.gov says the vaccine is not approved, and “serious and unexpected side effects may occur.” Pfizer’s contract language with the Albanian government says, “Purchaser acknowledges the long-term effects and efficacy of the vaccine are not currently known and that there may be adverse effects … that are not currently known.”

I understand why some get vaccinated, the benefits are clear. Why can’t they understand the simple reasons some wait? I don’t chastise parents who don’t vaccinate their kids; mine are safe from diseases where I feel the benefits outweigh risks. They have their reasons, and there’s no need to get into how they vote.

In this free country, what gives anyone the right to force a citizen to take something with unknown long-term effects or dictate if, when and where they can go out? Reminder: A small percent die from COVID-19; the vast majority have mild symptoms.

Why is the author concerned about what others do since he is vaccinated? Why is he blaming nonvaccinated people about wearing a mask when the CDC are the ones insisting that vaccinated people wear masks unnecessarily?

The statement about everyone dying when they go to rallies is exaggerated and unfairly partisan: The survival rate of COVID-19 is 99.8%, and studies show there was no spike in COVID-19 during the riots, which had thousands more for far longer.

Also, one might ask if that is inflated since the flu mysteriously disappeared last season. Perhaps it is because current tests are also not fully baked: “CDC encourages laboratories to consider adoption of a multiplexed method that can facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses,” (Division of Laboratory Systems, CDC, July 21). I’ll be more confident in those numbers, too, as testing matures.

Finally, it is surprising he’d suggest that he is smart and everyone who disagrees is dumb, and that we should heed the word of self-serving politicians, when not one, or even 10, but 60 of them went maskless on a plane and six of the vaccinated got COVID-19.

Frank Maitre

Steamboat Springs