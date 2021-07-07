Letter: Real history matters

On July 5 John Spezia wrote a letter titled, “Why should history matter?” I couldn’t agree more with his premise that, “we learn from our past actions … and don’t repeat the same mistakes.” However, Mr. Spezia’s letter is replete with mistakes, falsehoods and historical omissions. In essence, he writes exactly what he condemns — “a set of false alternative beliefs”.

He attributes the phrase, “All men are created equal” to the Constitution. That phrase is in the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence.

Mr. Spezia doesn’t provide the historical context of the 3/5ths clause in the Constitution. He’s right to say it was an effort to appease the slave-owning states, but had the slave-owning states had their way, each slave would have been counted with full representation but without the right to vote, thus allowing those states more power in the Congress. This would have empowered the South to retain slavery indefinitely and expand it to new territories and perhaps free states.

He omits the important fact that the 13th and 14th Amendments repealed the 3/5ths clause in the Constitution and granted equal protection to former slaves and every American.

Mr. Spezia characterizes the Ku Klux Klan as “white Southern mobs” and not the paramilitary arm of the Democrat Party. State and local governments in the South were dominated by the Democrat Party and were solely responsible for the implementation and enforcement of Jim Crow laws.

He attributes today’s economic state of many Black families to the Jim Crow laws of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Black families are most economically at risk due to failed public schools, high unemployment, single-parent households, drug abuse and high crime rates in Democrat-governed cities like Chicago, Baltimore, Los Angeles and many others.

Lastly, Mr. Spezia ignores the unpopularity of the “For The People Act”. The act would place election law in the hands of the federal government and avoid voter ID requirements. According to a recent Monmouth University poll, 62% of Democrats and 84% of non-white voters support voter ID laws.

Republicans are not working to suppress the minority vote. Quite the opposite given that 26% of the non-white vote went for President Trump in 2020, up five points from 2016. Black support for the former president increased four points from eight to 12%. And Latino support also increased four points from 2016 to 32%.

Pete Wood

Routt County Republican Central Committee chair