Letter: Reaffirming the Valley’s goodness

On Saturday, I had the misfortune of losing my cellphone while in Steamboat Springs. After retracing my stops, no luck in finding it.

Within the hour, Cameron from the library called my husband’s phone and said a patron had just turned it in to him. Hooray! Apparently, the kind library patron found the phone in the parking lot before the library opened. After carrying the phone around until the library opened, the patron went back to turn it in. The phone is now safe at home again.

It is experiences like this that reaffirm the true goodness of this Yampa valley.

Thank you for doing the right thing.

J.E. Stevens

Stagecoach