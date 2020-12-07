Letter: Public trust broken by not wearing masks

There is not a single person, official or entity that doesn’t want to “Put Routt County Back to Work.” Efforts to suggest otherwise are disingenuous, but unfortunately, rampant in the highly charged times we find ourselves.

But here’s the thing. In protests such as the recent one on the public courthouse lawn, you are asking the public to trust that your establishment will provide and maintain a safe and healthy environment for your patrons. But you refuse to do something as simple and indicative of that respect for everyone’s health and safety as to wear a face mask while gathering on the courthouse lawn?

That intellectual disconnect in your position makes it impossible for me to support your disruption, your methods of protest and frankly, to patronize your establishment, be it a restaurant — even through takeout or delivery — or retail, now or in the future. If you want the support of your community, you need to show a little bit of common sense PR as a business, not to mention common sense protocols when you individually are out in public.

We are all in this together, and we will get through this, but don’t expect more for yourself or your business than you are willing to give to your fellow community members.

Mary Walker

Clark