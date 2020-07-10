Letter: Public safety in the Yampa Valley
Several neighboring states this week are hitting new peaks of SARS-CoV-2 infections.
Steamboat residents and our numerous visitors have the ability to protect the children, youths and elderly by wearing a mask when enjoying a crowded pool and hot tub, or when working out inside the Old Town Health and Rec Center.
Last Saturday’s New York Times article, “239 Experts with one big claim: The Coronavirus is airborne,” reminds all of us to wear a mask indoors. Although it is inconvenient and bothersome, wearing a cloth mask will protect families, should anyone have the COVID-19 infection and not be aware of the asymptomatic infection. The majority of European, Asian, and American medical centers support the NYT’s belief that the, “virus linger in the air indoors, infecting those nearby.”
Our mountain community’s economy depends a great deal on our Steamboat Ski Resort. Should an unintentional outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 break out in the Yampa Valley due to individuals’ reckless behavior, our ski resort, businesses, schools and hospitals will be devastated.
For those who do not want to wear a mask indoors, our town of Steamboat Springs, has many outdoor trails for folks who desire recreation, and rumor has it that our rivers, lakes, and streams have a fish or two. Bicycling, hiking and particularly fly fishing, will provide mask-free opportunities for all. Recreation that does not place others at risk, and will allow our residents and visitors extraordinary alpine, snowboarding and Nordic training this winter.
Sincerely,
Steven Ross, MD, FAAP
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User