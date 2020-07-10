Letter: Public safety in the Yampa Valley

Several neighboring states this week are hitting new peaks of SARS-CoV-2 infections.

Steamboat residents and our numerous visitors have the ability to protect the children, youths and elderly by wearing a mask when enjoying a crowded pool and hot tub, or when working out inside the Old Town Health and Rec Center.

Last Saturday’s New York Times article, “239 Experts with one big claim: The Coronavirus is airborne,” reminds all of us to wear a mask indoors. Although it is inconvenient and bothersome, wearing a cloth mask will protect families, should anyone have the COVID-19 infection and not be aware of the asymptomatic infection. The majority of European, Asian, and American medical centers support the NYT’s belief that the, “virus linger in the air indoors, infecting those nearby.”

Our mountain community’s economy depends a great deal on our Steamboat Ski Resort. Should an unintentional outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 break out in the Yampa Valley due to individuals’ reckless behavior, our ski resort, businesses, schools and hospitals will be devastated.

For those who do not want to wear a mask indoors, our town of Steamboat Springs, has many outdoor trails for folks who desire recreation, and rumor has it that our rivers, lakes, and streams have a fish or two. Bicycling, hiking and particularly fly fishing, will provide mask-free opportunities for all. Recreation that does not place others at risk, and will allow our residents and visitors extraordinary alpine, snowboarding and Nordic training this winter.

Sincerely,

Steven Ross, MD, FAAP

Steamboat Springs