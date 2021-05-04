Letter: Public health heavy lifters

I have been distressed this past week about the negative criticisms directed at our Routt County officials in regard to their public health policies. Imagine, if in the past century, public health efforts to prevent the spread of diseases, such as polio, measles and tetanus to name just a few, were politicized and thwarted by misinformed individuals. Fortunately, that did not happen, and the science of prevention prevailed. Otherwise, there would be a lot more of us suffering from paralysis in our legs or our jaws.

Public health means exactly what it says it is: the promotion of good health so we, the public, can lead our lives in the healthiest way possible. So, when criticizing our public officials who are making decisions based on input from our local public health officials, keep that in mind.

I am hopeful, in 2021, that folks will step back from personalizing and politicizing those officials’ motives but applaud their efforts to follow the science. We are smarter and more discerning than that aren’t we? Just look at the death rate in the U.S. — it is stabilizing because of CDC guidelines, and we are finally gaining on this deadly pandemic.

Thank you county and city officials for doing the heavy lifting of carrying out these guidelines to keep us healthy, so we can resume our lives, our jobs, attend our schools and hug our loved ones. It has not been easy for any of us, but these officials have persevered. While there are some who have forgotten the broader picture of the larger goal of good health for all, our public servants haven’t bowed to negative pressure. Well done!

With much appreciation,

Hope Cook

Retired public health nurse