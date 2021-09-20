Letter: Protect the rights of women

On June 8, the Women’s Health Protection Act was reintroduced in Congress. This is federal legislation that would codify Roe v. Wade into law and establish the legal right to abortion in all 50 states.

In the face of legislation, like that passed in Texas in early September, the time for action against these restrictive, discriminatory and archaic laws is now. We cannot depend on the judicial precedent of Roe v. Wade or an unbiased Supreme Court to protect the rights of women.

We need to advocate for and support legislation that will take the power to make these deeply personal medical decisions out of governors’ mansions and state legislatures and put it back where it belongs: in the hands of patients and the medical providers they trust. The Women’s Health Protection Act does just this. By passing this legislation, millions of Americans would be protected from harmful abortion restrictions that infringe on rights, burden health and trample dignity.

The Women’s Health Protection Act establishes a statutory right for health care providers to provide, and their patients to receive, abortion care free from medically unnecessary restrictions, limitations and bans that delay, and at times, completely obstruct, access to abortion.

Nearly 90% of American counties are without a single abortion provider and five states are down to their last abortion clinic. Even in our own community, access to an elective abortion is limited, with only Planned Parenthood offering elective abortion, and only if it is in the first 11 weeks. It is past time to stand up to these threats to women’s constitutionally protected reproductive rights.

On Sept. 2, Speaker Pelosi announced the Women’s Health Protection Act will get its first vote in the U.S. House of Representatives in the coming weeks. To all in this community who took to social media to support a woman’s right to choose, now is the time for real action. Now is the time to call your representatives to Congress and express your support for the Women’s Health Protection Act.

If you live in Steamboat Springs, please contact Rep. Boebert’s office 202-225-4761 or 970-208-0460 and Senators Bennett at 202-224-5852 and Hickenlooper at 202-224-5941.

Kristin Bantle, Diane Capps, Rosemary J. Cullinan, Linda Delaney, David Gibbs, Judy McGinnis, Marie Matta, Wallie Morris, Nancy Spillane