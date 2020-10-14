Letter: Proposition EE is worth your support

Proposition EE is one we should all consider supporting. The measure, a tobacco/vape tax, would guarantee universal preschool access to every Colorado four-year-old. As an early childhood educator and advocate, I can’t fully express how critically important preschool is for all families, and it would be a huge win for the future of our state to guarantee access regardless of a family’s financial constraints. Put simply, it’s an equity issue. All of our children need and deserve preschool.

Did you know that the state currently does not tax vaping products? Yes, you read that right. Currently ,there is zero state tax on vape products. Proposition EE fixes this, and then allocates some of the funds collected to educate Coloradans about the danger of tobacco and vape products and to helping people already addicted to these products quit. Vaping is an epidemic that is impacting Colorado youth, and Proposition EE helps to provide much-needed funding to combat it.

Proposition EE also helps to support several other critical funding needs including K-12 education, affordable housing and eviction assistance. The tax associated with this proposition phases in over four years and provides funding for important education and public health services in Colorado.

Proposition EE is good for kids and good for Colorado. That’s why it has been endorsed by medical, education, early childhood and public health organizations across the state (see forcokids.com/endorsements for a complete list). I hope you’ll join me in voting “yes” on Proposition EE.

Beth Melton

Steamboat Springs

(Note: The views herein are my own and do not represent any official position of the Routt County Board of Commissioners or the Routt County First Impressions Council)