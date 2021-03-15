Letter: Promote our heritage

I wish I could say I am surprised by Gov. Jared Polis declaring March 20 as MeatOut Day in Colorado. However disgusted I am, I’m not surprised.

Polis’ disregard for this industry has been staggering. He appointed a vegan and animal rights activist to the state vet board. He seems to forget that agriculture is a huge part of Colorado’s history, heritage and economy.

This is not some inconsequential, ceremonial proclamation, as his press secretary would have you believe. No, this is yet another blatant attack on one of our state’s biggest industries. Essentially calling for a boycott of any industry that annually contributes $7 billion to our economy would be ludicrous if the stakes weren’t so high. The governor is using misinformation in an attempt to sway people to literally “bite the hand that feeds them.”

While the governor’s attack on animal agriculture doesn’t surprise me, the lack of response from our commissioners does. Routt County produces healthy, humanely-raised livestock, so this move by the governor is a huge slap in the face to the producers who weather our winters to provide us with sustainable, healthy protein.

According to the Routt County website, “Agriculture represents a significant and relatively stable portion of the county’s economy, having an annual fiscal contribution of more than $46 million.” Historically, agriculture is the longest surviving industry in our area. According to the Community Ag Alliance, the first herd of year-round cattle were brought to the area in 1871. By 1913, more cattle were shipped from the Steamboat Springs railroad than from any other point in the U.S.

My question is why aren’t our commissioners standing with our local producers? Many other ag-producing counties have decided promote animal agriculture by declaring March 20 as Meat In Day. Please join these counties and their commissioners in supporting local producers by declaring March 20 as Meat In Day in Routt County as well.

Our livestock producers preserve our history while providing us with the ability to choose local protein as part of our balanced healthy diets; the least we can do is stand with them and eat meat.

Respectfully,

Lacy Trout

Fourth generation Coloradan and South Routt homesteader