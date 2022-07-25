Letter: Program opens eyes to the great work city employees do on our behalf

Kudos to our city employees!

This past year I had the privilege of being part of the Steamboat Springs City 101 program. This program began in 2015 and allows participants to learn about the workings of all the city departments and create a shared understanding of the city’s mission and purpose. It is managed by Winnie DelliQuadri and supported by our City Council.

As a community member, this program allowed me to do many unique activities such as driving a city transit bus, riding in a police car for half a day and even trying my hand at welding. But the most important piece of information I learned from this program is that our city employees work very hard for us. Many departments are operating with a skeleton staff and they are still accomplishing many projects.

Thank you to Winnie and all the city departments that took the time to explain their roles in helping our city function at the high level that it does. I urge other community members to enroll in this program to learn how our city functions, meet the hard working employees that work for our city and discover how each department contributes to making Steamboat Springs a fantastic place to live.

Mary Johnston

Steamboat Springs