Letter: Program opens eyes to the great work city employees do on our behalf
Kudos to our city employees!
This past year I had the privilege of being part of the Steamboat Springs City 101 program. This program began in 2015 and allows participants to learn about the workings of all the city departments and create a shared understanding of the city’s mission and purpose. It is managed by Winnie DelliQuadri and supported by our City Council.
As a community member, this program allowed me to do many unique activities such as driving a city transit bus, riding in a police car for half a day and even trying my hand at welding. But the most important piece of information I learned from this program is that our city employees work very hard for us. Many departments are operating with a skeleton staff and they are still accomplishing many projects.
Thank you to Winnie and all the city departments that took the time to explain their roles in helping our city function at the high level that it does. I urge other community members to enroll in this program to learn how our city functions, meet the hard working employees that work for our city and discover how each department contributes to making Steamboat Springs a fantastic place to live.
Mary Johnston
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User