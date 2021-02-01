Letter: President Biden ’enlightens’ us all
It’s nice to see President Biden so easily adapt to a rapidly changing environment or maybe it’s just whimsy. I’m not sure.
I’m old enough to remember when he told Americans that only a dictator would govern by executive order. But that was so three-and-a-half months ago. As of this writing the tally is 42. The President signed more executive orders in his first two days than his predecessor did in his first two months.
Among my favorites is Executive Order 13988, a compassionate embrace of the transgendered community. Among other things, it permits competition between transgendered athletes and biological girls.
Consider legendary Olympian Allyson Felix, who has more gold medals than Usain Bolt. Her 400-meter time of 49.2 seconds is astounding. And there are upwards of 300 high school boys in America alone who can beat it. If any of those boys decides he’s not, (s)he’ll compete against your daughter and mop the floor with her. Because inclusivity, or something.
The most rousing spectacle will occur in fighting — boxing and MMA, when a transgendered fighter steps into the ring against a biological woman. The end result is likely to be catastrophic. But it’ll be woke. A win-win.
We are all so enlightened now, and we have President Biden to thank for it. What a precious gift.
Brian Kotowski
Milner
