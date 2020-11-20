Letter: Post Office needs help
Can someone, somewhere figure out how to help the Steamboat Springs Post Office?
Holiday shipping and receiving time is upon us. Right now, just having six people queued up to get into the lobby, six people queued up to get to the service man door and then three more queued up to just get to the mail-drop slots, all with social distancing, it is a nightmare. And it will only get worse.
Is there no way to have an outside walk-up window or something? Seems to look like a super-spreader location to me. They work hard but help is needed.
Diana Eubank
Steamboat Springs
