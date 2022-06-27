Letter: Please respect the land and wildlife
Northwest Colorado is home to vast public and private lands, forests, open spaces and the natural beauty that Colorado is famous for. We welcome visitors to our communities and want everyone to enjoy what nature has to offer. At the Routt County Conservation District, it is our mission to assist in the management, sustainability and improvement of our natural resources.
We are asking for your help to respect and protect our natural resources by remembering a few important things:
• If a gate is open; leave it open. If it is closed; close it.
• Leave no trace. If you pack it in, please pack it back out.
• Stay on the roads and designated trails to minimize soil compaction and trampling of vegetation.
• Water sources and other structures may be there for livestock, but also for wildlife. Please leave them as is.
• Please take special care with human waste and trash. Use designated facilities when available or consult the forest service guidelines.
• Wild fires are a key concern in our forests. Take extra caution with any flammable materials, campfires, or anything that can cause a spark.
• Keep your distance from wildlife and never feed them.
• Do not deface trees or remove plants or wildflowers.
Thank you for respecting the land and wildlife that we all love.
Lyn Halliday,
Board president of Routt County Conservation District
