Letter: Please fund Core Trail west expansion

As you plan for the future of our ever-expanding Routt County, please fund the westward expansion of the Core Trail to Sleeping Giant School. We have been told that you typically do not hear from your constituents west of Steamboat Springs. We also know you are in the midst of gathering information on the Routt County Master Plan survey which closes on Nov. 22 so you can make decisions about upcoming projects and goals in our county. As residents of Steamboat II, Silver Spur, and Heritage Park, we want to weigh in and strongly encourage you to fund the Core Trail westward so that we have more options to commute, patronize businesses, and have a safe route for our growing children to go to the skate park, the library, Howelsen Hill and beyond.

Being able to commute into “Bike Town USA” so that we can go to work, eat at local restaurants, and enjoy the parks and recreation opportunities along the Yampa River is a strong desire of residents in our neighborhoods. Likewise, expansion of the route increases the likelihood of our neighborhoods’ residents riding to Snow Bowl Steamboat, Sharon’s Restaurant and any future eateries to help sustain those businesses.

The completion of Sleeping Giant School and the sheer number of children and families that now make their way to and from the school on a daily basis is perhaps the strongest argument for expansion of the Core Trail. We want our children to have a safe way to get from our neighborhoods and the school without having to ride their bikes on the narrow shoulders of U.S. Highway 40 in a 50 mph zone. Downtown and closer to the mountain, there are so many opportunities that our growing children can enjoy via bike if the trail is expanded. Expanding the Core Trail offers a safe way for our kids to get around as they grow more independent.

Thank you.

Steamboat Springs