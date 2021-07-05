Letter: Plans for west end of Steamboat

These plans for the west end of Steamboat Springs must include a first-class grocery store. That would provide for all North Routt and west end residents, and would reduce congestion in Steamboat.

The store there 20 years ago was not successful, but that was 20 years ago. In an effort to get ahead of the crunch of growth, a west end grocery store is needed now. It will be built; why not now?

Heather Davis

Clark