Letter: People should be able to get COVID test before traveling

Yesterday, Routt County Public Health Director Roberta Smith announced the county will no longer provide COVID testing services for those needing such a test for travel because “people should not be traveling now.”

This is an irresponsible response from our Routt County Health Department. Sorry, but some travel by our residents may be absolutely necessary due to family, job or medical emergencies. Instead of assisting those travelers in proceeding with their travel plans in a safe and responsible manner, the Health Department has turned their backs and essentially stated, “You are on your own.”

Sorry Ms. Smith, but you have no right to withhold essential health services from the public, especially in these difficult times. You need to reverse this decision immediately and encourage all potential travelers to get tested anytime they need it. It is truly baffling that our Health Department would attempt to limit testing for anyone in our community during a pandemic.

Lawrence A. Jenkins, MD

Steamboat Springs