Letter: Passing of Peter Heyl Hassrick, Whiteman School alum

Peter Heyl Hassrick was a 1959 alum of Whiteman School — now known as the Steamboat Mountain School — who continued his connection to Steamboat Springs by joining the Whiteman faculty from 1964 to 1969 and subsequently by serving on the school’s board.

He later provided consulting services to the Steamboat Art Museum. He went on to become a major force in western American art through his many publications as well as his leadership at institutions devoted to the subject: Amon Carter Museum of Western Art, Fort Worth; Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Cody, Wyoming; Georgia O’Keefe Museum, Santa Fe; Charles M. Russell Center, Norman, Oklahoma; and the Petrie Institute of Western American Art, Denver Art Museum. He wrote illustrated works on the art of Frederick Remington, Charles M. Russell, Albert Bierstadt and many others.

He died Oct. 25, 2019, in Cody due to COVID-19. His family held a private celebration in September.

John H. Stewart

Santa Barbara, California

Alum, Whiteman School, Class of 1959

