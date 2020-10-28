Letter: Passing of Peter Heyl Hassrick, Whiteman School alum
Peter Heyl Hassrick was a 1959 alum of Whiteman School — now known as the Steamboat Mountain School — who continued his connection to Steamboat Springs by joining the Whiteman faculty from 1964 to 1969 and subsequently by serving on the school’s board.
He later provided consulting services to the Steamboat Art Museum. He went on to become a major force in western American art through his many publications as well as his leadership at institutions devoted to the subject: Amon Carter Museum of Western Art, Fort Worth; Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Cody, Wyoming; Georgia O’Keefe Museum, Santa Fe; Charles M. Russell Center, Norman, Oklahoma; and the Petrie Institute of Western American Art, Denver Art Museum. He wrote illustrated works on the art of Frederick Remington, Charles M. Russell, Albert Bierstadt and many others.
He died Oct. 25, 2019, in Cody due to COVID-19. His family held a private celebration in September.
John H. Stewart
Santa Barbara, California
Alum, Whiteman School, Class of 1959
To reach Lisa Schlichtman, call 970-871-4221, email lschlichtman@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @lschlichtman.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User