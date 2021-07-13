Letter: Party politics

It is disingenuous, bordering on ludicrous, that some Republicans push the, “Republicans are the party of Lincoln; Democrats are the party of the KKK,” narrative.

Anyone that understands factual political history knows that that narrative was flipped on its head over 50 years ago with the assurgence of George Wallace.

Don’t be fooled by the rhetoric. Republicans were nominally the party of Lincoln 150 years ago. Democrats are actually the party of equal rights today and have been for well over 50 years.

Mary Walker

Clark