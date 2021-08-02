Letter: ‘Party dogmatism will destroy us’

The debate over redistricting elected offices is discussing the wrong subject. Everyone must realize that the coal mines and power plants will close in the next few years. Rightly or wrongly, the debate is settled. Although large quantities of oil and gas are located in western Moffat and Rio Blanco counties, there is very little in Routt County. Vernal, Utah, and Rawlins, Wyoming, are the center of petroleum production. It is unlikely that northwestern Colorado will see substantial petroleum growth.

The standard arguments, finger pointing, doing nothing and relying on market forces will not meet the challenges. It will take massive assistance from outside the region — state and national government.

Steamboat Springs’ ski industry and resort community are on shifting ground. Let the current drought continue into the winter and see what happens. For several years, winter snows and conditions have been iffy. Smoke-filled air hurts tourism. Traffic-clogged streets and highways discourage visitations. We have problems that are bigger than we are, and we need help from constructive government policies and programs.

Ranching is in the worse crisis it has faced in years, and ranchers need help to survive. The reason Steamboat and Routt County are unique is their foundation in ranching. When the ranchers lose, we all lose — big time.

The pressing question is, how will we survive the serious challenges? We must have elected representatives with understanding, flexibility, courage and vision. Party dogmatism will destroy us.

Paul Bonnifield

Yampa