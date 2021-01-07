Letter: Our Congresswoman is an embarrassment

Having read the transcript of Lauren Boebert’s speech yesterday objecting to Arizona’s electors, I am appalled and embarrassed to call her my representative.

While I did not vote for her, I had hoped that she would act responsibly on behalf of the 3rd Congressional District, with the dignity of someone whose title includes the word “Honorable.” Clearly her fealty to a dishonorable President is more important than her responsibility to the Constitution.

She’s been in office four days and already seems to want to be the next Jim Jordan or Kevin McCarthy. While the coming eviction of the current White House occupant is cause for celebration, we in Steamboat are stuck with a representative whose understanding of the Constitution and how a democracy works is painfully inadequate.

Perhaps the ugly, shameful events at the Capitol yesterday — just after her speech — will remind her of the oath she took and awaken in her some sense of honor and responsibility. That may be too much to hope for but at least we now have two sensible, responsible Senators.

Frank Powers

Steamboat Springs