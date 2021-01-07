Letter: Our Congresswoman is an embarrassment
Having read the transcript of Lauren Boebert’s speech yesterday objecting to Arizona’s electors, I am appalled and embarrassed to call her my representative.
While I did not vote for her, I had hoped that she would act responsibly on behalf of the 3rd Congressional District, with the dignity of someone whose title includes the word “Honorable.” Clearly her fealty to a dishonorable President is more important than her responsibility to the Constitution.
She’s been in office four days and already seems to want to be the next Jim Jordan or Kevin McCarthy. While the coming eviction of the current White House occupant is cause for celebration, we in Steamboat are stuck with a representative whose understanding of the Constitution and how a democracy works is painfully inadequate.
Perhaps the ugly, shameful events at the Capitol yesterday — just after her speech — will remind her of the oath she took and awaken in her some sense of honor and responsibility. That may be too much to hope for but at least we now have two sensible, responsible Senators.
Frank Powers
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Letter: Our Congresswoman is an embarrassment
Having read the transcript of Lauren Boebert’s speech yesterday objecting to Arizona’s electors, I am appalled and embarrassed to call her my representative.