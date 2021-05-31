Letter: Our community is outstanding

I would just like to send out a reminder of what an amazing community we live in. The current COVID-19 times are not like anything any one of us have ever had to live through. My family and all our friends, neighbors and you all are valiantly struggling through unpredictable and too often desperate financial and social times.

Not unlike the majority of locals, my family has multiple jobs yet continually struggles with “too much month at the end of our money.” This unfortunate circumstance is adversely amplified by all of the COVID-19 stress and restrictions.

Tonight at the weekly summer Routt County Gymkhana Club competition at the Brent Romick Arena (free to spectators honoring social distancing and mask guidelines), one of the competitors inadvertently lost a $50 bill from her pocket. I have been privileged to be the announcer for this amazing local event for almost 20 years and am frequently impressed by the high level of sportsmanship and kindness for animals and humans consistently demonstrated by all participants. Tonight, however, excelled even my pride of this group.

I announced only twice during a three-hour period that a competitor had lost a $50 bill and if found, could it please be returned. No surprise to me (and hopefully you), a local Steamboat Springs High School student, whose name must remain anonymous, saw the bill and immediately turned it in. Kudos to her, her parents and our town for instilling strong values despite financially hard times to do right.

Especially during these trying times, $50 has huge monetary worth but an even greater value reflecting the invaluable character of our town.

Bethany Aurin

Steamboat Springs