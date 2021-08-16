Letter: Opportunity of a liftime to build locals housing

Thanks to the generosity and foresight of an anonymous donor, our community has an opportunity of a lifetime; an opportunity to build a locals community and to preserve the Steamboat character we all cherish.

On Aug. 11, the Yampa Valley Housing Authority acquired 536 acres of land on the western boundary of the city of Steamboat Springs; an area that has been a part of our growth plan for the past 30 years. This acquisition comes with great expectations, hope and responsibility. Our goal is to thoughtfully plan and develop the land in a manner that is inclusive, diverse and above all affordable to all local income earners.

There will be many opportunities over the next year for those who are interested to contribute to the Comprehensive Development Plan. The planning process will begin immediately and will be led by a steering committee made up of a diverse group of community members. The YVHA board will select residents that represent the wide variety of backgrounds and perspectives that currently exist.

We will dive deep into housing demand, infrastructure, urban design, long-term stewardship, development economics and public outreach. Each of these areas is critical to the intentional and efficient development of a new community. Through this process and with the help of a team of technical consultants, we will create a plan that is actionable and fully leverages this asset to the maximum benefit of our community and its residents.

Please join me and the YVHA team as we plan for the next generation of housing opportunities. This is truly an opportunity of a lifetime!

Applications to participate as a member of the steering committee are available at YVHA.org or at the YVHA offices at 2100 Elk River Road.

Jason K. Peasley

Yampa Valley Housing Authority executive director