Letter: Oh, the irony
Has no one else noticed that we are now converting our hotels into houses (see the article: “Hampton, Fairfield hotels to be converted into workforce housing to help alleviate crisis”) because we have done such a great job of converting all our houses into hotels, aka short-term rentals.
Short-term rentals have distorted the market — by manipulating a huge loophole in zoning — to the point now that the free market is distorting the hotel industry and converting all our hotels to low-income housing.
Residences are for residing in; commercial properties are for commerce.
Sean Heskett
Steamboat Springs
