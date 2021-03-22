 Letter: ’Ode for 2 Moose’ | SteamboatToday.com
Letter: ’Ode for 2 Moose’

Opinion |

“Ode for Two Moose”

One of the largest of ungulates,

peaceful, benign, protective and fierce,

somewhat enigmatic.

Moose are wanderers, vagabonds, nomadic,

in size and appearance

nothing short of prehistoric.

 

And so it happened —

two moose came to church yesterday

why they were here

I cannot say.

Perhaps to savor the tasty browse

recently on display

following spring rains.

 

Or did they hear someone say

to achieve heaven the surest way

love God in and above all things.

Maybe they were here for spring ablutions

near the waters of holy baptism

but there is no reason to imagine

a moose might require absolution.

 

It is also quite odd

to say the moose were longing

for the Spirit of God

or even more tangible stirrings.

In time they departed gracefully

trailing two moosely prayers

And wild beast blessings.

Sandy Conlon

Steamboat Springs

