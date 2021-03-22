Letter: ’Ode for 2 Moose’
“Ode for Two Moose”
One of the largest of ungulates,
peaceful, benign, protective and fierce,
somewhat enigmatic.
Moose are wanderers, vagabonds, nomadic,
in size and appearance
nothing short of prehistoric.
And so it happened —
two moose came to church yesterday
why they were here
I cannot say.
Perhaps to savor the tasty browse
recently on display
following spring rains.
Or did they hear someone say
to achieve heaven the surest way
love God in and above all things.
Maybe they were here for spring ablutions
near the waters of holy baptism
but there is no reason to imagine
a moose might require absolution.
It is also quite odd
to say the moose were longing
for the Spirit of God
or even more tangible stirrings.
In time they departed gracefully
trailing two moosely prayers
And wild beast blessings.
Sandy Conlon
Steamboat Springs
